WWE Live Results 10.16.24 From Manchester: Gunther Defends World Title, More
WWE held a live event on their UK tour from Manchester on Wednesday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the full results below from the event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker
* Andrade def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appeared in a segment with Cody Rhodes and Gunther
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable
* Randy Orton & #DIY def. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
Cody Rhodes just told #WWEManchester that someone in Stamford is watching to see if the UK can fill a stadium. The WrestleMania hints continue… 👀 pic.twitter.com/ax5XyODgKP
RANDY ORTON !!! #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/MNKYHr1jl2
CODY CUTTER TOP OF THE CAGE #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/NREJeUI8IZ
