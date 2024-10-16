WWE Live Results 10.16.24 From Manchester: Gunther Defends World Title, More

WWE held a live event on their UK tour from Manchester on Wednesday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the full results below from the event, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker

* Andrade def. Santos Escobar

* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appeared in a segment with Cody Rhodes and Gunther

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* Randy Orton & #DIY def. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Undisputed WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa