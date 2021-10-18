WWE Live Results 10.17.21: Fatal Four-Way Women’s Title Match, More

WWE held a live Supershow event in El Paso on Sunday, featuring a Fatal Four-Way match for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can check out the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damien Priest defeated Jinder Mahal

* Shotzi & Tegan Nox defeated Natalya & Tamina

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Riddle defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

* Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair

* Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Finn Balor & The Street Profits