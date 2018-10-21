WWE Supershow Live Results 10.21.18: AJ Styles Defends WWE Championship, Ronda Rousey in Action

– WWE held a live Supershow in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday night, with AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship in a triple threat main event. The results were, per PWInsider:

Estimated crowd of about 6500. The preshow ads for Crown Jewel referenced Saudi Arabia freely. No negative reaction from the crowd. WWE announced March 25 as a return date. They also announced the WrestleMania pre sale on November 14. Code will be mania35

1. Jeff Hardy pinned Andrade Cien Almas with Zelina Vega with a twist of fate/swanton combo. Randy Orton laid out Hardy post match with an RKO

2. Finn Balor beat Bobby Lashley by DQ when Lio Rush interfered. Finn with a coup de grace on Rush post match

3. Rusev with Lana beat Aiden English with the Accolade

4. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, the Revival and Elias beat No Way Jose, the B Team, Tyler Breeze and Chad Gable. Corbin with End of Days on Breeze

5. Charlotte Flair beat Becky Lynch by DQ when the Iconics interfered. Carmella and Asuka made the save which led to…

6. Charlotte, Carmella and Asuka beat Becky Lynch and the Iconics when Peyton Royce submitted to a Figure-8

7. Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke beat Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Alicia Fox when Sasha submitted Riott with the bank statement

8. The Bar beat the New Day to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles

9. Ronda Rousey and Nia Jaxx beat Tamina and Mickie James. James submitted to Rousey’s armbar

10. AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat to retain the WWE title. Styles clash to Nakamura for the pin