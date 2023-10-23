WWE Live Results 10.22.23: LA Knight Battles Solo Sikoa In Main Event

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Laredo, Texas with LA Knight taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Roxanne Perez & Raquel Gonzalez def. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

* Grayson Waller & Austin Theory def. Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes

* Shotzi def. Bayley

* Karrion Kross def. Butch

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair

* Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley via DQ

* Santos Escobar, Carlito & Joaquin Wilde def. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa