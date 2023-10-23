wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 10.22.23: LA Knight Battles Solo Sikoa In Main Event

October 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Summerslam LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Laredo, Texas with LA Knight taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Roxanne Perez & Raquel Gonzalez def. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Grayson Waller & Austin Theory def. Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Karrion Kross def. Butch
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair
* Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley via DQ
* Santos Escobar, Carlito & Joaquin Wilde def. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

