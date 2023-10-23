wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.22.23: LA Knight Battles Solo Sikoa In Main Event
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Laredo, Texas with LA Knight taking on Solo Sikoa and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Roxanne Perez & Raquel Gonzalez def. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
* Grayson Waller & Austin Theory def. Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Karrion Kross def. Butch
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair
* Santos Escobar def. Bobby Lashley via DQ
* Santos Escobar, Carlito & Joaquin Wilde def. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
Hometown 👑 @roxanne_wwe gets a MASSIVE POP!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWELaredo pic.twitter.com/XWJ7XhWU8N
— Tyler Soltis (@soltis_tyler) October 23, 2023
They did the handshake! 🫢@GraysonWWE @_Theory1 #WWELaredo pic.twitter.com/SsHjmsokix
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2023