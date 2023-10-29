wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 10.28.23 In Berlin: Gunther Battles Bronson Reed, More
WWE held a live event in Berlin, Germany on Saturday night, with Gunther in action and more. You can check out the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio by DQ when JD McDonagh attacked Zayn. Jey Uso made the save.
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez
* Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser def. Alpha Academy
* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships Match: The Judgment Day def. The New Day
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Bronson Reed
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
NOT MAMI BEGGING FOR A TIMEOUT?! 😭
🎥 igelfrau23 [IG] | #WWEBerlin pic.twitter.com/2Ehl1jlzsW
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) October 28, 2023
Cody Rhodes #WWEBerlin pic.twitter.com/xDVPQd6wdZ
— THE ONES ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Mia10anmia) October 28, 2023
„This is AWESOME“ chants for @BRONSONISHERE vs @Gunther_AUT in #WWEBerlin @WWEDeutschland pic.twitter.com/jK80Bp9fm0
— mathias klimt (@Matze316) October 28, 2023
