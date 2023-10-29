WWE Live Results 10.28.23 In Berlin: Gunther Battles Bronson Reed, More

WWE held a live event in Berlin, Germany on Saturday night, with Gunther in action and more. You can check out the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio by DQ when JD McDonagh attacked Zayn. Jey Uso made the save.

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez

* Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser def. Alpha Academy

* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships Match: The Judgment Day def. The New Day

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Bronson Reed

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura