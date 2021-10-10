wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 10.9.21: The Bloodline Main Event in Six-Man Tag Match, More

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

WWE held its latest live event in Fresno, California on Saturday night with the Bloodline in the main event, and the results are online.

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Natalya & Tamina

* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair

* The Bloodline def. Finn Balor, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

