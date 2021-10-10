WWE Live Results 10.9.21: The Bloodline Main Event in Six-Man Tag Match, More

WWE held its latest live event in Fresno, California on Saturday night with the Bloodline in the main event, and the results are online.

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

KO answered Damien Priest’s US Title open challenge. Seth came out, interrupted and wanted in too. This was KO’s reaction 😂 #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/hFnJMpy7Kd — Frank – Get The Vax (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) October 10, 2021

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Natalya & Tamina

* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair

* The Bloodline def. Finn Balor, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins