WWE Live Results 10.9.21: The Bloodline Main Event in Six-Man Tag Match, More
WWE held its latest live event in Fresno, California on Saturday night with the Bloodline in the main event, and the results are online.
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins
KO answered Damien Priest’s US Title open challenge. Seth came out, interrupted and wanted in too. This was KO’s reaction 😂 #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/hFnJMpy7Kd
— Frank – Get The Vax (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) October 10, 2021
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Natalya & Tamina
Same, @RheaRipley_WWE same #wwefresno pic.twitter.com/cOB08N6UrL
— Calee🅱 (@yaboicaleeb) October 10, 2021
* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison
* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro def. AJ Styles & Omos
#WWEFresno : @RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros Def. @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos To Retain Their Raw Tag Team Championships.
📸: Credit To Respective Owners pic.twitter.com/M3EdF5FYCd
— randyfan4ever (@randyfan4ever_) October 10, 2021
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair
The Man @BeckyLynchWWE has come around to #WWEFresno !! pic.twitter.com/lcVOrgstZL
— Pro Wrestling Fan Attic (@WWE_FanAttic) October 10, 2021
* The Bloodline def. Finn Balor, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins
Acknowledge him. The Tribal Chief. @WWERomanReigns #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/LrejtUcSWH
— Frank – Get The Vax (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) October 10, 2021
