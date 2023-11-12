wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.11.23: Seth Rollins Takes On Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a live event in Johnson City, Tennessee on Saturday with Seth Rollins battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results from, the show below, per PWInsider:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther pinned Sami Zayn
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso
* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller
* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz
* Non-Title Match: Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre
@CodyRhodes made this kids birthday present even more special! Thank you, Cody! @WWE #wwejohnsoncity #wwelive pic.twitter.com/2WMGrkXYyz
— Jessie Bishop (@JessieBishop112) November 12, 2023
Becky Lynch with fans last night in #WWEJohnsonCity #BeckyLynch #THEMAN #BigTimeBecks
🎥 quinsvarnado | Instagram pic.twitter.com/x81IXIcAoi
— Becky Lynch Updates (@beckyBLcentral) November 12, 2023
✨BASK IN HIS GLORY✨
The Champ at tonight’s Live Event in Johnson City, TN
🎥 Dirty Dom Enthusiast @EllieKrote 🖤#WWEJohnsonCity | 🗓️11•11•23 pic.twitter.com/cIRA5are7Q
— Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) November 12, 2023
