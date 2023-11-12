WWE Live Results 11.11.23: Seth Rollins Takes On Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a live event in Johnson City, Tennessee on Saturday with Seth Rollins battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results from, the show below, per PWInsider:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther pinned Sami Zayn

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Kevin Owens def. Jimmy Uso

* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

* Non-Title Match: Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Bianca Belair & Charlotte Flair

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre