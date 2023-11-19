wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 11.18.23: LA Knight Takes On Grayson Waller, More

November 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event-branded live event on Saturday night in Tupelo, Mississippi, with LA Knight competing and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley

* Ridge Holland def. Karrion Kross

* Shotzi def. Bayley

* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

* Cameron Grimes & Dragon Lee def. Pretty Deadly

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading