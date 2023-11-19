wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.18.23: LA Knight Takes On Grayson Waller, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event-branded live event on Saturday night in Tupelo, Mississippi, with LA Knight competing and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley
* Ridge Holland def. Karrion Kross
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar
* Cameron Grimes & Dragon Lee def. Pretty Deadly
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair
* LA Knight def. Grayson Waller
