WWE Live Results 11.18.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Canton, Ohio last night, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura

Candids from WWE Live Event

🗓️11•18•23📍Canton, OH Dominik Mysterio 🆚 Sami Zayn 📸 @Frackalicious 🫶 | #WWECanton pic.twitter.com/cncNP2XkEu — Dominik Mysterio | Fansite (@DomMysterioFans) November 19, 2023