WWE Live Results 11.18.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

November 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Crown Jewel - Seth Rollins retains Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Canton, Ohio last night, with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura

