WWE Live Results 11.19.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More

WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live event in Saginaw, Michigan on Sunday night, with Gunther in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Non-Title Match: Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Cody Rhodes def. Danian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre