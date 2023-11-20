wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.19.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner-branded live event in Saginaw, Michigan on Sunday night, with Gunther in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Non-Title Match: Sami Zayn def. Dominik Mysterio
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Cody Rhodes def. Danian Priest
* Nia Jax def. Raquel Rodriguez
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre
