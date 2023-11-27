WWE Live Results 11.26.23: Becky Lynch Battles Zoey Stark, More

WWE held a live event in Peoria, Illinois on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* LA Knight founght Grayson Waller to a no-contest due to interference

* LA Knight & Kevin Owens def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz

* Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. the LWO & Dragon Lee

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre