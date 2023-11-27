wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.26.23: Becky Lynch Battles Zoey Stark, More
WWE held a live event in Peoria, Illinois on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* LA Knight founght Grayson Waller to a no-contest due to interference
* LA Knight & Kevin Owens def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair
* Cody Rhodes def. The Miz
* Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. the LWO & Dragon Lee
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre
The Man. #WWEPeoria pic.twitter.com/GfB54pQfmv
— COYNE (@CurrentlyCoyne) November 27, 2023
Seth comments on CM Punk. #WWEPeoria pic.twitter.com/FzL2Kbrk0w
— COYNE (@CurrentlyCoyne) November 27, 2023
Drew McIntyre cut a promo at the #WWEPeoria Live event. He referenced the reports of him storming out of #WWE #SurvivorSeries 👀 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3qJOFLOJm0
— NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) November 27, 2023
