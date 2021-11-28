WWE Live Results 11.27.21 – Big E. Battles Bobby Lashley, More

WWE held a live event in Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday night featuring Big E vs. Bobby Lashley and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (c) defeated Omos and AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) defeated Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens

* WWE Championship Match; Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair

* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits