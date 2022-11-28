wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.27.22: The Bloodline Back In Action, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night with The Bloodline going right back into action after Survivor Series and more. You can see the results below from the Portland, Maine show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley via DQ
* Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Damage CTRL
* Ricochet def. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Matt Riddle
* The New Day def. Maximum Male Models
* Ronda Rousey def. Shotzi
* Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes def. The Bloodline
Wow Alexa Bliss wore her NXT attire at the house show tonight. #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/rgHS75zoOa
— Reunite Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt Fanpage (@AlexaDaGOAT) November 28, 2022
Thanks for having some fun with us tonight as we celebrated our friend JDF #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/QqARgfsxLY
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 28, 2022
No rest for The #Bloodline 🩸 #WWEPortland @SamiZayn @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/FFsEcE2Vwg
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2022
Jey Uso and Sami at a live event
THEY ARE BROTHERS NOW
#WWEPORTLAND pic.twitter.com/5De7zMsaVO
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) November 28, 2022
