WWE Live Results 11.3.18: Seth Rollins Battles Baron Corbin, More

– WWE held a Raw live event in Madrid, Spain on Saturday night. Seth Rollins faced Baron Corbin in the main event. The results were, per Solo Wrestling:

WiZnik Center with around 6-7000 people

* Finn Balor beat Bobby Lashley via rollup

Elias appears and try to sing but The Riott Squad and Alexa Bliss come out. Alexa Bliss & The Riott Squad sing with Elias but Elias says that they sing wrong. Alexa Bliss says that Elias and Madrid’s people suck, not like Barcelona’s people. Dana Booke, Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha Banks come out.

* Dana Booke, Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and The Riott Squad when Nia Jax pin Ruby Riott after Samoan Drop.

* The B-Team beat The Revival via pinfall after Dallas & Axel executes the Belly-to-back suplex/Neckbreaker combination.

* Braun Strowman beat Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a 2 on 1 match. Strowman wins by pinfall after Running Powerslam over Dolph Ziggler.

* The Authors of Pain and Jinder Mahal beat Apollo Crews, Rhyno y Heath Slater when AOP hit the Last Chapter on Rhyno

* Ronda Rousey beat Nikki Bella by submission via armbar.

* Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin in the main event. Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal w/heels of the show, Matt Hardy w/faces of the show and Braun Strowman come out. Strowman clean the house. Rollins celebrates.