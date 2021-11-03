wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.3.21: Big E. Battles Bobby Lashley, More
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
WWE held a live event in Brighton, England on Wednesday featuring a Street Fight in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below per PWInsider:
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.
* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella.
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro defeated Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.
* Austin Theory defeated John Morrison.
* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie defeated Drake Maverick.
* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a Triple Threat Match.
* WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight.
