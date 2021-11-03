WWE Live Results 11.3.21: Big E. Battles Bobby Lashley, More

WWE held a live event in Brighton, England on Wednesday featuring a Street Fight in the main event and more. You can see the results from the show below per PWInsider:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella.

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RKBro defeated Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

* Austin Theory defeated John Morrison.

* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie defeated Drake Maverick.

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch beat Bianca Belair and Doudrop in a Triple Threat Match.

* WWE Champion Big E defeated Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight.