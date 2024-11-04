WWE Live Results 11.3.24 From Dublin: Solo Sikoa Battles Cody Rhodes, More

WWE held a live event in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday with Solo Sikoa in action against Cody Rhodes and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu def. Street Profits

* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) def. Andrade and Carmelo Hayes

* DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa