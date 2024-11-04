wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.3.24 From Dublin: Solo Sikoa Battles Cody Rhodes, More
WWE held a live event in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday with Solo Sikoa in action against Cody Rhodes and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu def. Street Profits
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) def. Andrade and Carmelo Hayes
* DIY def. Pretty Deadly
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
Fantastic show tonight in Dublin! #WWEDublin #WWE pic.twitter.com/TjWeIdyij5
— Jukebox Jim (@Jukebox_Jim) November 4, 2024
Photos of Bayley at #wwedublin today. pic.twitter.com/ubUC82j08E
— bayley_fan (@wwe_bayleyfan) November 3, 2024
#WWEDublin pic.twitter.com/kEOMDXqp7G
— occauser (@occauser) November 3, 2024
