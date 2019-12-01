WWE Live Results 11.30.19 in Mexico City: Rey Mysterio Battles Bray Wyatt, More

– WWE held its Supershow in Mexico City on Saturday, featuring Bray Wyatt vs. Rey Mysterio and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

Randy Orton pinned Ricochet after the RKO.

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane won a 4-Way Tag Team Titles Match over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.. Sasha Banks and Bayley… Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross when Asuka submitted Cross.

*Aleister Black pinned Andrade after The Black Mass.

*Bobby Lashley beat Rusev by countout/default. Lashley and Lana made their entrance but Rusev never came and the referee counted to 10. Lashley and Lana began to celebrate and Lana shouted “Rusev is a fool”. Rusev then rushed into the ring and attacked Lashley. Lana hit Rusev in the back with a chair but it had no effect.”

*Cain Velasquez and Humberto Carrillo beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson when Carrillo got the pin after a moonsault on Anderson.

*Roman Reigns pinned Baron Corbin after the spear in a street fight. Same finish they have been doing with Corbin trying to hit Reigns with the royal scepter but Reigns ducks and spears him.

*Braun Strowman beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn in a 2 on 1 match by pinning Zayn after a power slam.

*Kevin Owens beat Seth Rollins by Disqualification for shoving the referee. Owens stunned Rollins after.

*WWE Universal Champion The Fiend beat Rey Mysterio in a steel cage after Sister Abigail and walking out the door. After the match, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura came out to mock Mysterio for losing. He beat them up and gave them the 619.

