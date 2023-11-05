wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 11.4.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title In Triple Threat, More

November 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Gunther Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Rochester, New York with Gunther defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:

* Carlito & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits

* Karrion Kross def. Butch

* DIY def. Imperium

* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Becky Lynch def. Natalya

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura

