WWE Live Results 11.4.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title In Triple Threat, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Rochester, New York with Gunther defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:

* Carlito & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits

* Karrion Kross def. Butch

* DIY def. Imperium

* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Becky Lynch def. Natalya

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura

Amazing night at #WWERochester !! Thank you to my favorite of all, @BeckyLynchWWE for the fun pic, I love it!

(Yes that’s me in the bottom corner lol) #BeckyLynch #TheMan pic.twitter.com/u7JYAy3I17 — Nick Ketter (@N_Ketter8) November 5, 2023