WWE Live Results 11.4.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title In Triple Threat, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Rochester, New York with Gunther defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Cagematch.net:
* Carlito & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits
* Karrion Kross def. Butch
* DIY def. Imperium
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Becky Lynch def. Natalya
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura
Amazing night at #WWERochester !! Thank you to my favorite of all, @BeckyLynchWWE for the fun pic, I love it!
(Yes that’s me in the bottom corner lol) #BeckyLynch #TheMan pic.twitter.com/u7JYAy3I17
— Nick Ketter (@N_Ketter8) November 5, 2023
Pics I took at the #WWERochester live event, this was a blast, Crown Jewel and then this? One of the greatest days to be a wrestling fan pic.twitter.com/ENJYS07lMJ
— Tegatonski (@tegatonski) November 5, 2023
Next, @PeteDunneYxB ready to brawl! Plus a little #DIY @JohnnyGargano @CiampaWWE #WWERochester pic.twitter.com/Ectv0x8WDs
— Nick Ketter (@N_Ketter8) November 5, 2023