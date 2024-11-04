wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.4.24 From London: LA Knight Defends US Title, More
WWE held a live event in London on on Monday, with LA Knight battling Carmelo Hayes and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Street Profits
* WWE Women’s Championship Cage Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
I feel blessed that I was in the same arena tonight as one of my wrestling Gods and idols @AndradeElIdolo.
I won’t forget seeing you wrestle for the very first time for the rest of my life.
Muchas Gracias El Idolo. #WWELondon #WWELive #WWEUK. pic.twitter.com/0zUEFhbWQ3
— “Tashster”® (@Tashster) November 4, 2024
LONDON sings for Bayley 😍 @itsBayleyWWE #WWELondonpic.twitter.com/hjU8ShRKIV pic.twitter.com/hqlnvyhp2d
— Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) November 4, 2024
What a bloody show this is and it's still not over yet, and I don't want it to end. #WWE #wwelivelondon #WWELONDON pic.twitter.com/vfwkUDZE48
— Ben (@positivebendy) November 4, 2024
