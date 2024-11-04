WWE Live Results 11.4.24 From London: LA Knight Defends US Title, More

WWE held a live event in London on on Monday, with LA Knight battling Carmelo Hayes and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes

* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Championship Cage Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa

I feel blessed that I was in the same arena tonight as one of my wrestling Gods and idols @AndradeElIdolo.

I won’t forget seeing you wrestle for the very first time for the rest of my life.

Muchas Gracias El Idolo. #WWELondon #WWELive #WWEUK. pic.twitter.com/0zUEFhbWQ3

— “Tashster”® (@Tashster) November 4, 2024