WWE Live Results 11.5.23: Gunther Competes In Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Carlito & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Butch def. Karrion Kross

* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

* DIY def. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

* Becky Lynch def. Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura

Carlito and Cruz beat the Street Profits and this crowd loves Carlito #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/6GJ0fkPvO7 — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 6, 2023

Becky Lynch beats Natayla in a solid match this crowd went nuts for Becky #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/2zRD6djuXq — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 6, 2023