WWE Live Results 11.5.23: Gunther Competes In Main Event, More

November 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE held a live event in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Carlito & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Butch def. Karrion Kross
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar
* DIY def. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci
* Becky Lynch def. Natalya
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura

