wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.5.23: Gunther Competes In Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday with Gunther in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Carlito & Cruz Del Toro def. The Street Profits
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Butch def. Karrion Kross
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar
* DIY def. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci
* Becky Lynch def. Natalya
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura
Carlito and Cruz beat the Street Profits and this crowd loves Carlito #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/6GJ0fkPvO7
— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 6, 2023
Becky Lynch beats Natayla in a solid match this crowd went nuts for Becky #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/2zRD6djuXq
— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) November 6, 2023
Main event for @WWE super show was a fun one Shinsuke vs Gunther vs Ricochet!! #wwe #wwespringfield pic.twitter.com/gxNzOcrrjl
— Nick Alaimo (@nick_alaimo) November 6, 2023