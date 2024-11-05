wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.5.24 In Nottingham: Cody Rhodes Faces Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a live event in Nottingham, England on Wednesday with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Street Profits
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* WWE Women’s Championship Cage Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* #DIY def. Pretty Deadly
* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
Put your ones up for the real tribal chief tanga loa ☝🏽 #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/EXfMnoYpO4
— bhav 🇵🇸 (@mahtani30) November 5, 2024
Bayley @ #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/is7E6PtxgA
— Monday Night Morgan (@LivForMorgan) November 5, 2024
My dawg #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/kC642IDWre
— bhav 🇵🇸 (@mahtani30) November 5, 2024