WWE Live Results 11.5.24 In Nottingham: Cody Rhodes Faces Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a live event in Nottingham, England on Wednesday with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Street Profits

* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* WWE Women’s Championship Cage Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* #DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa