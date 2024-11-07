wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 11.6.24 From Sheffield: Nia Jax Battles Bayley, More
WWE held a live event in Sheffield, England during their UK tour on Wednesday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton
* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes
* Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Street Profits
* WWE Women’s Championship Cage Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley
* #DIY def. Pretty Deadly
* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa
