WWE Live Results 11.6.24 From Sheffield: Nia Jax Battles Bayley, More

WWE held a live event in Sheffield, England during their UK tour on Wednesday, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the show, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Naomi def. Tiffany Stratton

* Carmelo Hayes def. Andrade

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight def. Carmelo Hayes

* Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa def. Street Profits

* WWE Women’s Championship Cage Match: Nia Jax def. Bayley

* #DIY def. Pretty Deadly

* Michin & B-Fab def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa