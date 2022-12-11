WWE Live Results 12.10.22 In Michigan: Austin Theory Faces Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Saginaw, Michigan featuring Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka

* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz

* Bobby Lashley def. Omos via DQ

* Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens def. Alpha Academy

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley

* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins