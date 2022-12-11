wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.10.22 In Michigan: Austin Theory Faces Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Saginaw, Michigan featuring Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka
* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz
* Bobby Lashley def. Omos via DQ
* Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens def. Alpha Academy
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley
* WWE US Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
The Visionary @WWERollins standing tall over Austin Theory tonight at #WWESaginaw 🤌⭐pic.twitter.com/HJh8umQNE4
— Eddie | fan (@_Rollins_Utd) December 11, 2022
Dakota debuts a new gear at the #WWESaginaw live event tonight! 💗
–@ImKingKota pic.twitter.com/sGLIwVPRfd
— Kaylee♡ (@DakotaKaiTeam) December 11, 2022
