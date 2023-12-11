wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 12.10.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Gunther Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa via DQ.

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading