WWE Live Results 12.10.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More

WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa via DQ.

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa by DQ after the referee catches Jimmy Uso throwing a punch. Attack continues afterwards but Kevin Owens makes the save. #WWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/8AOeFiVmeZ — John Clark (@johnrclark12) December 11, 2023