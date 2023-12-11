wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.10.23: Gunther Defends Intercontinental Title, More
WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa via DQ.
* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
* Alpha Academy def. Imperium
* Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa by DQ after the referee catches Jimmy Uso throwing a punch. Attack continues afterwards but Kevin Owens makes the save. #WWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/8AOeFiVmeZ
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) December 11, 2023
It's a State College street fight featuring @CodyRhodes and Damian Priest! #WWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/PsB1DvEAWk
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) December 11, 2023
#WWEStateCollege good job @mikethemiz u give it ur all pic.twitter.com/j07H4WKKpu
— RyanE (@RyanSnip3r416) December 11, 2023
Rollins addresses the CM Punk chants and says he's the real best in the world. #WWE #WWEStateCollege pic.twitter.com/cqHzMnq05U
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) December 11, 2023
