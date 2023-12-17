wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.16.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Title, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event on Saturday, with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* Jey Uso def. Finn Balor
* The Street Profits def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler
* DIY & The Miz def. Imperium
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura
Jey Uso entrance YEET #wwe #wwemoline pic.twitter.com/FtlxGYH2CW
— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) December 17, 2023
With EVERYBODY sayin L A KNIGHT YEEEEEAH #WWEmoline @RealLAKnight pic.twitter.com/vTmWJbAZEn
— Dakota Anderson (Blue Checkmark) (@HitItFromTheDak) December 17, 2023
Sing it. #WWEMoline pic.twitter.com/8rtzKrizBc
— Marek Brave (@MBrave13) December 17, 2023
