WWE Live Results 12.16.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Title, More

WWE held a holiday tour live event on Saturday, with Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

* The Street Profits def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

* DIY & The Miz def. Imperium

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre & Shinsuke Nakamura