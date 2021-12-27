WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More

WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn

* Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart

xia li defeated shotzi at a live event in tampa!#WWETAMPA pic.twitter.com/y3FGhTsCqC — Tiff 🦋 (@Kwadey06gmailc1) December 27, 2021

* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Sheamus & Drew McIntyre

* Cesaro & Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders & Los Lothario

* Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogs

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks

* Tampa Street Fight: Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre