wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More
WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:
* Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn
* Xia Li defeated Shotzi Blackheart
xia li defeated shotzi at a live event in tampa!#WWETAMPA pic.twitter.com/y3FGhTsCqC
— Tiff 🦋 (@Kwadey06gmailc1) December 27, 2021
#WWETAMPA @QoSBaszler attacks @XiaWWE after her victory, but Xia fights her off. pic.twitter.com/tPihJbEJCQ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 27, 2021
* Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Sheamus & Drew McIntyre
* Cesaro & Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders & Los Lothario
That discus lariat from @WWECesaro Was a thing of beauty! #BrodieLeeForever #WWETampa pic.twitter.com/JFWJnS2TJf
— b.irdee (@Iambirdee) December 27, 2021
* Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogs
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks
Q U E E N 👸🏼#WWETAMPA #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/XVRwn8kKrr
— Danielle (@DtfMania) December 27, 2021
Here’s @SashaBanksWWE entrance from #WWETAMPA
Credit to serenaann82 on IG pic.twitter.com/Es1Xt7Cgco
— BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) December 27, 2021
* Tampa Street Fight: Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On How His In-Ring Work Changed the Direction Of Pro Wrestling, Winning WWE Title In 1992
- Booker T on How Smart MJF Is With His WWE & AEW ‘Bidding War’ Comments
- Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames
- Person Who Allegedly Stole Rhea Ripley’s Title Belt Tried To Sell It Online