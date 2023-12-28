WWE Live Results 12.26.23: LA Knight Battles Jimmy Uso, More

WWE held a live event in Baltimore on Tuesday, with LA Knight and Jimmy Uso main eventing and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* AJ Styles fought Austin Theory to a no contest due to Grayson Waller’s interference

* AJ Styles & Randy Orton def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

* Bobby Lashley def. Butch

* Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Pretty Deadly

* Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa

* The Street Profits def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde.

* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. Bayley & IYO SKY

* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso