wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.26.23: LA Knight Battles Jimmy Uso, More
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE held a live event in Baltimore on Tuesday, with LA Knight and Jimmy Uso main eventing and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:
* AJ Styles fought Austin Theory to a no contest due to Grayson Waller’s interference
* AJ Styles & Randy Orton def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* Bobby Lashley def. Butch
* Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Pretty Deadly
* Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa
* The Street Profits def. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde.
* Bianca Belair & Shotzi def. Bayley & IYO SKY
* Street Fight: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso
