WWE Live Results 12.26.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Kevin Owens, More

WWE held a live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens as the main event. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profits, and A-Town Down Under

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu def. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Sonya Deville & Zoey Stark

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Michin

* Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens

BIG TIFFY TIME #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/wbWnibS35I — ☭ Full Time Prince & Cranberries Stan Account (@St_Stephan91) December 27, 2024