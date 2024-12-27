wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.26.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Kevin Owens, More
WWE held a live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens as the main event. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. Motor City Machine Guns, Street Profits, and A-Town Down Under
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu def. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Sonya Deville & Zoey Stark
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax def. Michin
* Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens
BIG TIFFY TIME #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/wbWnibS35I
— ☭ Full Time Prince & Cranberries Stan Account (@St_Stephan91) December 27, 2024
They lost the match, but that doesn’t stop them from the YEET! #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/oSNxAwddmM
— Vanessa Eaton (@angeldevilson1) December 27, 2024
AHHHH SHE LOOKS SO AMAZING #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/7xdDpY9d9a
— lia | fanpage (@baysctrl) December 27, 2024
CODY RHODES ENTRANCE!! #WWEJacksonville #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/GvLNZkpE6b
— Island Of Relevancy👑☝🏾 (@TribalGreantess) December 27, 2024
