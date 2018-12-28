WWE Live Results 12.27.18 – Columbus, OH: Bray Wyatt Returns, Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, More

– Bray Wyatt made his return at WWE’s live event in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday night. Wyatt made his first appearance in the ring since Starrcade in late November, facing off with Baron Corbin. A clip from Wyatt’s return is below, along with the full results per Wrestling Inc:

* Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match.

* Apollo Crews won a 15-man battle royal where the winner will earn a future Intercontinental Championship opportunity. The other contestants were Rhyno, Heath Slater, The Ascension, Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Zack Ryder, Lucha House Party, Titus O’Neil and Curt Hawkins.

* Natalya & Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias.

* Dean Ambrose retained the Intercontinental Championship in a steel cage match against Seth Rollins, due to outside interference from Baron Corbin.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable defeated The Revival and AOP.

* Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated Mickie James & Dana Brooke.

* Bray Wyatt made his return for the first time since Starrcade, and defeated Baron Corbin with some help from Seth Rollins.

* RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax in the main event.