WWE Live Results 12.27.19: Bray Wyatt Faces Daniel Bryan & The Miz, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday night main evented by Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz. You can see results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) def. Scott Dawson & Curtis Axel and Lucha House Party

* Elias def. Dolph Ziggler

* Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke & Carmella

got to see my absolute fave tonight at #WWECinncinati !! pic.twitter.com/8sjznTZ0Gp — taryn (@extremetaryn) December 27, 2019

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) by DQ. Nakamura retains.

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. King Corbin

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin in a street fight #WWECincinnati pic.twitter.com/mgcpaXGhdG — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 27, 2019

* Shorty G def. Cesaro

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) (w/ Sasha Banks) def. Lacey Evans

* WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) def. Daniel Bryan and The Miz