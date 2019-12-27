wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.27.19: Bray Wyatt Faces Daniel Bryan & The Miz, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday night main evented by Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz. You can see results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) def. Scott Dawson & Curtis Axel and Lucha House Party
Go @TrueKofi @WWEBigE #wwecincinnati pic.twitter.com/JsRDw7RPrv
— Sara / Darth Panda 🐼 (@SunshineDagron) December 27, 2019
* Elias def. Dolph Ziggler
It’s safe to say the @HEELZiggler is definitely on 🎅🏻’s naughty list! #WWECincinnati pic.twitter.com/3WDOqRbtRA
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2019
* Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke & Carmella
got to see my absolute fave tonight at #WWECinncinati !! pic.twitter.com/8sjznTZ0Gp
— taryn (@extremetaryn) December 27, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman def. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) by DQ. Nakamura retains.
#WWECinncinati get they's hands pic.twitter.com/tkEHEBXjcS
— Don Reilly (@Donreilly9) December 27, 2019
* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. King Corbin
Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin in a street fight #WWECincinnati pic.twitter.com/mgcpaXGhdG
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 27, 2019
* Shorty G def. Cesaro
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) (w/ Sasha Banks) def. Lacey Evans
* WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (c) def. Daniel Bryan and The Miz
