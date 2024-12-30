wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.29.24 In Chicago: CM Punk Faces Gunther, More
WWE held a live event in Chicago on Sunday with CM Punk taking on Gunther and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Seth Rollins def. Chad Gable
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (with Raquel Rodriguez) def. IYO SKY
* The Wyatt Sicks def. The Final Testament
* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn
* Kofi Kingston def. Otis
* Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther def. CM Punk due to Dominik Mysterio interference
.@bronbreakkerwwe nearly decapitated Sami Zayn to retain the IC Title in a great match.
#WWEChicago #WWE
— Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 30, 2024
A kid throws a lump of coal at @TrueKofi and @AustinCreedWins 😂#WWEChicago #WWE
— Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 30, 2024
Dirty Dom costed CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship 💔😭

What. A. Match. 🔥
What. A. Match. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Hbtg38fPd
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) December 30, 2024
