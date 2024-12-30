WWE Live Results 12.29.24 In Chicago: CM Punk Faces Gunther, More

WWE held a live event in Chicago on Sunday with CM Punk taking on Gunther and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Seth Rollins def. Chad Gable

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) (with Raquel Rodriguez) def. IYO SKY

* The Wyatt Sicks def. The Final Testament

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn

* Kofi Kingston def. Otis

* Rey Mysterio def. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Steel Cage Match: Gunther def. CM Punk due to Dominik Mysterio interference

.@bronbreakkerwwe nearly decapitated Sami Zayn to retain the IC Title in a great match. Breakker is special in every way shape and form.#WWEChicago #WWE pic.twitter.com/xxN7qap68m — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 30, 2024