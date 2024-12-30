wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 12.29.24: Nia Jax Battles Michin, More

December 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 8-30-24 Nia Jax Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Miami on Sunday with Nia Jax defending the WWE Women’s Championship in a Street Fight and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: DIY def. A-Town Down Under & Motor City Machine Guns
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight: Nia Jax def. Michin
* Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu def. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso
* Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton
* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Pure Fusion Collective
* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens

