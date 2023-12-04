wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.3.23: IYO SKY Faces Charlotte Flair, More
WWE held a live event in Newark, Delaware on Sunday night with IYO SKY in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Shotzi def. Bayley
* Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee
* Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins def. The OC
* Butch def. Karrion Kross
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar
* Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. Odyssey Jones & Cameron Grimes
* Women’s Championship Match: Io Sky def. Charlotte Flair after Bayley interfered. Damage CTRL attacked Charlotte with Shotzi making the save.
* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso by DQ when Solo Sikoa interfered.
* LA Knight & Kevin Owens beating Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
Got to see the goat @Iyo_SkyWWE #wwenewark pic.twitter.com/auqwLmhX6c
— Sailorgainz18 (@SailorGainz18) December 4, 2023
Iyo Sky entrance#WWENewark @Iyo_SkyWWE pic.twitter.com/GipGMMPptO
— C12Jeffrey (PUNK IS BACK) (FAN ACCOUNT) (@C12Jeffrey) December 4, 2023
LA KNIGHT YEAH #WWE #WWENewark@RealLAKnight pic.twitter.com/gUfWFoHQCJ
— C12Jeffrey (PUNK IS BACK) (FAN ACCOUNT) (@C12Jeffrey) December 4, 2023
The Megastar @RealLAKnight talking to us tonight in Newark, DE! YEAH! @YEAHRevolution_ #WWENewark #WWEHolidayTour #LAKnight #YEAH #YEAHRevolution @BleavNetwork @BleavSports @TheDLewPodcast pic.twitter.com/j6d2PfehL9
— Derrick T. Lewis (@TheRealDTLew) December 4, 2023
