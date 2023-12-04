WWE Live Results 12.3.23: IYO SKY Faces Charlotte Flair, More

WWE held a live event in Newark, Delaware on Sunday night with IYO SKY in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Shotzi def. Bayley

* Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

* Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins def. The OC

* Butch def. Karrion Kross

* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston def. Ivar

* Austin Theory & Grayson Waller def. Odyssey Jones & Cameron Grimes

* Women’s Championship Match: Io Sky def. Charlotte Flair after Bayley interfered. Damage CTRL attacked Charlotte with Shotzi making the save.

* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso by DQ when Solo Sikoa interfered.

* LA Knight & Kevin Owens beating Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa