WWE Live Results 12.30.23: CM Punk Battles Dominik Mysterio, More

WWE held a live event in Inglewood, California on Saturday with CM Punk in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Steel Cage Match: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

* Bianca Belair def. Bayley

* Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa

* Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

* CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio

* The Street Profits def. The LWO

* WWE World Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura