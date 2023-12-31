wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.30.23: CM Punk Battles Dominik Mysterio, More
WWE held a live event in Inglewood, California on Saturday with CM Punk in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Steel Cage Match: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso
* Bianca Belair def. Bayley
* Last Man Standing Match: Kevin Owens def. Solo Sikoa
* Jey Uso def. Finn Balor
* CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio
* The Street Profits def. The LWO
* WWE World Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
Not jimmy doing the super man punch 👀 #WWELosAngeles #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/MTl8XbJHbO
— Max (@bnnybebe) December 31, 2023
Dominik Mysterio vs CM Punk 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#WWELosAngeles #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/Mg1mieM4US
— Max (@bnnybebe) December 31, 2023
We asked for a table and 👀
Cody Rhodes vs Shinsuke Nakamura #WWELosAngeles #WWEHolidayTour pic.twitter.com/zc1JwmDwAM
— Max (@bnnybebe) December 31, 2023