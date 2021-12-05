WWE Live Results 12.4.21: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas last night featuring the Bloodline in action and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* RK-Bro & Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & The Miz

* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks

* Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss defeated Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Mysterio’s defeated Chad Gable & Otis

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair

* Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, & King Woods defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos