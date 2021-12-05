wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.4.21: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Edinburg, Texas last night featuring the Bloodline in action and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
.@mikethemiz returns to #WWEEdinburg and hosts a special episode of #MizTV featuring #RKBro! @SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/qGPHfX9mIm
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2021
* RK-Bro & Damian Priest defeated Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & The Miz
* Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks
The #BOSS @SashaBanksWWE has returned to #WWEEdinburg! pic.twitter.com/xSsVDVtImC
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2021
* Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss defeated Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura
* The Mysterio’s defeated Chad Gable & Otis
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair
* Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, & King Woods defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
