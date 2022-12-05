WWE Live Results 12.4.22: Seth Rollins Battles Austin Theory, More

WWE held a live event in Petersburg, Florida on Sunday featuring Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWINsider:

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (w/Mia Yim) def. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest (W/Finn Balor)

* Emma def. Xia Li

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Damage CTRL take out Asuka and Mia Yim in a backstage video

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos by DQ when Sami Zayn interfered

* The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens def. The Usos and Sami Zayn (w/Solo Sikoa)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def. Asuka and Mia Yim

* Elias and Matt Riddle def. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins