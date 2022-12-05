wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 12.4.22: Seth Rollins Battles Austin Theory, More
WWE held a live event in Petersburg, Florida on Sunday featuring Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWINsider:
* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (w/Mia Yim) def. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest (W/Finn Balor)
* Emma def. Xia Li
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Damage CTRL take out Asuka and Mia Yim in a backstage video
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Brawling Brutes def. The Usos by DQ when Sami Zayn interfered
* The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens def. The Usos and Sami Zayn (w/Solo Sikoa)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def. Asuka and Mia Yim
* Elias and Matt Riddle def. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
@ShinsukeN Mocking GUTHER 😂 #WWEPetersburg pic.twitter.com/eFfjSBaMQ2
— Allen (@AllenAnysa) December 5, 2022
The Undisputed Tag Team Champions @WWEUsos are in the house at #WWEPetersburg . pic.twitter.com/Jq3r5TPLJs
— Aaron Wright (@nascar_fan121) December 5, 2022
Cool pics of @_Theory1 at tonight’s #WWEPetersburg live event pic.twitter.com/zm3JazfriU
— SixTwentySix (@MrFastLyfe) December 5, 2022
