WWE Live Results 12.9.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More
WWE held a live event in Utica, New York on Saturday night with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa via DQ.
* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
* Alpha Academy def. Imperium
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler
* Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
LA Knight’s full post-match promo
-Thanks Kevin Owens for his help in their win over Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
-Mentions CM Punk, Randy Orton, & Roman Reigns. 👀
Utica, New York – 12/10/23
🎥 EXCLUSIVE video from @TheVlogWarriors #YEAHRevolution #WWEUtica pic.twitter.com/sXGbPAzxrB
— The YEAH! Revolution (@YEAHRevolution_) December 10, 2023
Cody Rhodes signs broken table and gets WWE production nervous 😅🤣 This guy goes above and beyond for fans, and televised doesn't change this #wweutica
.#codyrhodes #wwecodyrhodes #codyrhodeswwe #wwenews pic.twitter.com/cmmok2UL1J
— The Vlog Warriors (@TheVlogWarriors) December 10, 2023
Good morning!! Here is Damien Priest from #WWEUtica 💜 @ArcherOfInfamy such a cool experience pic.twitter.com/P05T6LBnu1
— bethany (@bethany_wwe) December 10, 2023
Visionary. Revolutionary. Seth Freakin' Rollins 🥰❤️ #WWEUtica @SethRollinsFans pic.twitter.com/zYh8cufE7S
— bethany (@bethany_wwe) December 10, 2023
