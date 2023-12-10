WWE Live Results 12.9.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

WWE held a live event in Utica, New York on Saturday night with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa via DQ.

* Kevin Owens & LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

* Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax def. Shayna Baszler

* Drew McIntyre def. Jey Uso

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

LA Knight's full post-match promo - Thanks Kevin Owens for his help in their win over Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa - Mentions CM Punk, Randy Orton, & Roman Reigns. Utica, New York – 12/10/23

Cody Rhodes signs broken table and gets WWE production nervous. This guy goes above and beyond for fans, and televised doesn't change this

.

#codyrhodes #wwecodyrhodes #codyrhodeswwe #wwenews