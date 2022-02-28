wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 2.27.22: The Bloodline Win Tag Main Event

February 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline

WWE held a live event last night at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY as part of their Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland
* United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* Raw Tag Team Championship: The Alpha Academy (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi
* Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville
* Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews
* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan
* New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos

