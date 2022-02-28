wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 2.27.22: The Bloodline Win Tag Main Event
WWE held a live event last night at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY as part of their Road to Wrestlemania tour. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland
* United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) defeated Kevin Owens
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* Raw Tag Team Championship: The Alpha Academy (c) defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Naomi
* Ronda Rousey defeated Sonya Deville
* Finn Balor defeated Apollo Crews
* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan
* New Day and Drew McIntyre defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos
They❤@YaOnlyLivvOnce @BiancaBelairWWE #LivMorgan #BiancaBelair #WWERochester pic.twitter.com/SyLNIYbp5e
— wefLucha (@wefLucha) February 28, 2022
Omg my two favorite guys they are hot !!! @DMcIntyreWWE @WWEUsos #wwerochester #wwe pic.twitter.com/iDClqVHX9A
— Bell chrissy (@Bellchrissy1) February 28, 2022
Another Amazing WWEekend for the #SuperstarExperience
Thank You @WWEBigE @MsCharlotteWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @otiswwe @WWEGable #wweyoungstown #wwerochester Next Up MSG, Allentown and Montreal. Oui #VIPFam pic.twitter.com/BsUonFWRwY
— Billy Smith (@BillySmith) February 28, 2022
#wwerochester let’s gooooo pic.twitter.com/zHn5BuKp2V
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2022
