wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 2.3.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More
WWE held a live event in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday with Cody Rhodes in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso
* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory
* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* #DIY def. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser
* Shotzi, Zelina Vega, & Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY, Asuka, & Kairi Sane
* Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
OMOSAPIENS RISE UP @TheGiantOmos #wweknoxville pic.twitter.com/p9iBGYQW1R
— MrCollins (@hcollins121416) February 4, 2024
Welcome home @BiancaBelairWWE #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/A5ZQkKLAJn
— Trey (@al_25_) February 4, 2024
WWE fans booing @TheRock at #WWEKnoxville #SmackDown #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/mtjq64fwey
— TheProFirefly (@ProXFirefly6) February 4, 2024
The Pop for @CodyRhodes at #WWEKnoxville 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/WuIyBKqo9O
— 𝔐𝔞𝔡𝔡𝔦𝔢 (@__Lilith23__) February 4, 2024
