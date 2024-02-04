WWE Live Results 2.3.24: Cody Rhodes Battles Shinsuke Nakamura, More

WWE held a live event in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday with Cody Rhodes in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory

* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* #DIY def. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

* Shotzi, Zelina Vega, & Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY, Asuka, & Kairi Sane

* Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Chad Gable

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura