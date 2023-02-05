wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More

February 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Ohio featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland

* Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Imperium

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Sheamus

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville

* Lights Out Street Fight Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ

* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Bayley & IYO SKY

* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

