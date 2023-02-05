wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Ohio featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland
* Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven
* Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. Imperium
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Sheamus
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville
* Lights Out Street Fight Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ
* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Bayley & IYO SKY
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes smacked drink glass on each other's head!🍻@WWERollins #SethRollins #WWEColumbus #TeamRollins #RollinsArmy pic.twitter.com/SE00nLHknc
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) February 5, 2023
Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at WWE Columbus!@WWERollins #SethRollins #WWEColumbus #TeamRollins #RollinsArmy
🎥:@Oh_hisnamereese pic.twitter.com/bRK5DTz6f3
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) February 5, 2023
