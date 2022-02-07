WWE Live Results 2.6.22: New Day Join Forces With Seth Rollins In Main Event, More

WWE held a live event in Boise, Idaho on Sunday night featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Kevin Owens def. The Miz

* Riddle def. Chad Gable

* Omos def. Montez Ford

* Raw Women’s Championship Match:: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair

The future of womens wrestling is in good hands the est and the @HeymanHustle gal @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @BiancaBelairWWE #Wweboise could carry carry this division today!! pic.twitter.com/SIGDHwLlgv — john Harris (@jharris208) February 7, 2022

* Ricochet def. Austin Theory

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi (Sonya Deville was the special referee)

* Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns & The Usos