WWE Live Results 2.6.22: New Day Join Forces With Seth Rollins In Main Event, More
WWE held a live event in Boise, Idaho on Sunday night featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Kevin Owens def. The Miz
* Riddle def. Chad Gable
* Omos def. Montez Ford
* Raw Women’s Championship Match:: Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair
The future of womens wrestling is in good hands the est and the @HeymanHustle gal @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @BiancaBelairWWE #Wweboise could carry carry this division today!! pic.twitter.com/SIGDHwLlgv
— john Harris (@jharris208) February 7, 2022
Big Time @BeckyLynchWWE will be listening closely when @AmyDumas makes her return to #WWERaw tomorrow night on @SYFY! #WWEBoise pic.twitter.com/HSeQhFiT4j
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2022
* Ricochet def. Austin Theory
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi (Sonya Deville was the special referee)
The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE has arrived to Boise!#WWEBoise pic.twitter.com/KaqDBXTw6J
— Jimmy Schipani (@JimmySchipani) February 7, 2022
* Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns & The Usos
Seth telling The Bloodline to suck it! #WWEBoise #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
🎥: johngeemedbery on Instagram pic.twitter.com/oFB0jI0KsA
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) February 7, 2022
