WWE Live Results 3.10.24: Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes Face The Bloodline, More

WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event in Lafayette, Louisiana on Sunday with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in action, plus more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles def. Carlito

* Kevin Owens & Becky Lynch def. Grayson Waller & Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Jey Uso

* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Zelina Vega def. IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar

* Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa