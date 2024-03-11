wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.10.24: Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes Face The Bloodline, More
WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event in Lafayette, Louisiana on Sunday with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in action, plus more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* AJ Styles def. Carlito
* Kevin Owens & Becky Lynch def. Grayson Waller & Nia Jax
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Jey Uso
* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Zelina Vega def. IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* LA Knight def. Santos Escobar
* Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
YEAH #WWELafayette pic.twitter.com/VKxCS24UFp
— Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) March 11, 2024
This main event is nuts #WWELafayette pic.twitter.com/lA2nQMhOBi
— Clint Domingue (@clintdomingue) March 11, 2024
Seth is back and looks great! #WWELafayette pic.twitter.com/uE0rNXuzbK
— The Professor Nick Harrison (@TheProfessor318) March 11, 2024
