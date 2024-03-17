wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.16.24: Cody Rhodes Takes On Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Saturday night with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results from the Augusta, Georgia show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio by DQ.
* R-Truth & New Day def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
* AJ Styles def. Carlito
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* Naomi & Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre
Highlight of my night man #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/8588oImSWN
— BadBitchCentral (@BBlackCx3) March 17, 2024
This Man is literally The New John Cena of this Renaissance Era Believe it or not
So.. adorable and inspiring 💫 🖤
🎥 – @ECBITW | #wweaugusta pic.twitter.com/GScAGGpnRC
— DREAM (@TeamCody__) March 17, 2024
I had so much fun tonight man #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/aqokF07pew
— BadBitchCentral (@BBlackCx3) March 17, 2024
