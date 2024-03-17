WWE Live Results 3.16.24: Cody Rhodes Takes On Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Saturday night with Cody Rhodes in action and more. You can see the results from the Augusta, Georgia show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio by DQ.

* R-Truth & New Day def. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

* AJ Styles def. Carlito

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa

* Omos def. Akira Tozawa

* Naomi & Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre

This Man is literally The New John Cena of this Renaissance Era Believe it or not So.. adorable and inspiring 💫 🖤 🎥 – @ECBITW | #wweaugusta pic.twitter.com/GScAGGpnRC — DREAM (@TeamCody__) March 17, 2024