WWE Live Results 3.17.24: Rhea Ripley Defends Women’s World Title, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina with Rhea Ripley in action and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* R-Truth def. Dominik Mysterio via DQ
* R Truth & The New Day def. The Judgment Day
* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* AJ Styles def. Carlito
* Naomi & Bianca Belair def. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre
Happy St Patrick’s Day #HappySaintPatricksDay ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SjwZovVuZC
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 18, 2024
Match two: Nakamura vs Sami Zayn #WWENorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/5yB59ZdFB9
— Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) March 17, 2024
Main Event: Cody vs Drew McIntyre in a street fight #WWENorthCharleston pic.twitter.com/ggLAPwiQGm
— Kidbehindacamera (@Lyricoldrap) March 18, 2024
