WWE Live Results 3.18.23: Sami Zayn Battles Solo Sikoa, More
WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night in Fargo, North Dakota with Sami Zayn in action and more. You can see the full results from the house show below, per Cagematch.net:
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes
* Shotzi def. Shayna Baszler
* The Viking Raiders def. Legado del Fantasma
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville
* Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez
* Drew McIntyre & The OC def. Imperium
* Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn
All hail Sonya 🔥🖤@SonyaDevilleWWE #WWEFargo pic.twitter.com/bZQVE4cohV
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) March 19, 2023
Okay @RheaRipley_WWE is hilarious. 🤣🤣🤣 #wwefargopic.twitter.com/RLsNJBGiSe
— Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) March 19, 2023
Got to see my FAVORITE man once again 😍 sure missed going to the shows #wwefargo pic.twitter.com/5qiOylQv85
— Lexi ✨🦥 (@notsojoyfull10) March 19, 2023
Time to get inzayn for a @SamiZayn win over @WWESoloSikoa! #WWEFargo pic.twitter.com/UcrfY5OfmL
— Austin Erickson (@AEricksonMN) March 19, 2023