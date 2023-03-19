WWE Live Results 3.18.23: Sami Zayn Battles Solo Sikoa, More

WWE held a Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday night in Fargo, North Dakota with Sami Zayn in action and more. You can see the full results from the house show below, per Cagematch.net:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes

* Shotzi def. Shayna Baszler

* The Viking Raiders def. Legado del Fantasma

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville

* Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez

* Drew McIntyre & The OC def. Imperium

* Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn