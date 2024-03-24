WWE Live Results 3.23.24: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins Face The Bloodline, More

WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event on Saturday with Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Springfield, Illinois show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, & Naomi def. IYO SKY, Asuka, & Kairi Sane

* Sami Zayn def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Jey Uso

* Awesome Truth def. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio via DQ

* The Miz, R-Truth & New Day def. JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & Damian Priest

* Omos def. Odyssey Jones

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

* Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes def. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa