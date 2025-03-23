wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.23.25: Cody Rhodes Teams With CM Punk, More
WWE held a live event in Nottingham, England during their European tour on Sunday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
WWE came to Nottingham at the Motorpoint Arena with the following results:
* Rey Mysterio def. Finn Balor
* Chelsea Green def. Michin
* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker def. Sheamus
* Braun Strowman & Jimmy Uso def. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders def. The New Day
* Charlotte Flair def. Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes & CM Punk def. Gunther & Solo Sikoa
I think @WWESheamus and @bronbreakkerwwe are destined to do this forever.
Such great chemistry #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/gipwtRsNMW
— Jessica 🌈🏳️⚧️ (@jrg1990) March 23, 2025
Main event! Cody Rhodes & CM
Punk v Gunther & Solo Sikoa! #WWENottingham pic.twitter.com/ggynUe4Tu3
— Gary. 🇮🇪🏳️🌈 (@AsToldByGary) March 23, 2025
CM Punk and Cody Rhodes sharing a moment at #WWENottingham 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/b53qs152V3
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 23, 2025