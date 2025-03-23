WWE Live Results 3.23.25: Cody Rhodes Teams With CM Punk, More

WWE held a live event in Nottingham, England during their European tour on Sunday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Rey Mysterio def. Finn Balor

* Chelsea Green def. Michin

* Andrade def. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker def. Sheamus

* Braun Strowman & Jimmy Uso def. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders def. The New Day

* Charlotte Flair def. Piper Niven

* Cody Rhodes & CM Punk def. Gunther & Solo Sikoa

