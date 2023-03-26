wrestling / News

WWE Live Results 3.25.23: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

March 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bianca Belair, Elimination Chamber go-home show. Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Road To WrestleMania Supershow on Saturday night, with Bianca Belair and more in action. You can see the full results from the Salt Lake City, Utah show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Asuka & Mia Yim def. Damage CTRL
* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
* Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland def. Imperium
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins

