WWE Live Results 3.25.23: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Road To WrestleMania Supershow on Saturday night, with Bianca Belair and more in action. You can see the full results from the Salt Lake City, Utah show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Chelsea Green
* Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano
* Asuka & Mia Yim def. Damage CTRL
* Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Usos & Solo Sikoa
* Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland def. Imperium
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins
https://twitter.com/RomanMoxFan2010/status/16398235489223393
2 crowd singing videos from WWE at #WWESaltLakeCity I'm living tonight! Even if it's nearly 6am here! Only for @WWERollins ❤️ #SethRollins #SFNR pic.twitter.com/B1uv3Yu1zD
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) March 26, 2023
