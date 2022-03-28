WWE Live Results 3.27.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More

WWE held a live event in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday with Roman Reigns taking on Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results below, per WZ:

* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair went to no contest with Natalya and Sasha Banks after Shayna Baszler and Naomi got involved.

* Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn

* Sonya Deville cut a promo taking shots at Virginia Tech until Aliyah came out and beat her in a match

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre