wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.27.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a live event in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday with Roman Reigns taking on Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results below, per WZ:
* Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios
The kiss cam made its way to #WWECharlottesville, courtesy of the Lethal Lovers #LosLotharios!! @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/HJlfe9Dtzc
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2022
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair went to no contest with Natalya and Sasha Banks after Shayna Baszler and Naomi got involved.
#wwecharlottesville YALL READY!!!!!? bossandglow @SashaBanksWWE 💚💙 pic.twitter.com/wQcpzvVehJ
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 27, 2022
* Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
* Sonya Deville cut a promo taking shots at Virginia Tech until Aliyah came out and beat her in a match
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre
#WWECharlottesville spear for the win! pic.twitter.com/f5FhcgSUXU
— Marquis (@TheMarkMan92) March 28, 2022
