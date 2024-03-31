wrestling / News
WWE Live Results 3.30.24: Cody Rhodes Takes On Drew McIntyre, More
WWE held a Road To WrestleMania live event on Saturday night with Cody Rhodes battling Drew McIntyre and more. You can see the full results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa
* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day def. The New Day
* Omos def. Odyssey Jones
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Dominik Mysterio, Jey Uso & Shinsuke Nakamura
* Bianca Belair, Michin & Zelina Vega def. Dakota Kai, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane
* New Catch Republic def. Pretty Deadly
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler
* Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre
